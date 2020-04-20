Ja Rule says he will not be battling 50 Cent for the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Instagram Live series, Versuz.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

In an interview with Hot 97, Sunday, he praised the series but admitted that he will not be performing on it.

"I never back down from a battle, man. I love it," Rule explained. "My catalog speaks for itself. I have a great catalog. It would be dope for hip-hop. It would be fun, and it’s for the culture. Versuz is about love and respect for each other’s catalog, and what you’ve done for music, and what you contributed.

"I don't know if me and him can do that. I don't know if that would work. Just for respect of the culture. I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to the culture, for each other’s catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that," Rule said.

Rule originally wanted to battle with 50 Cent on the show, but was shot down by his rival. "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL," 50 Cent wrote on Twitter with a viral clip on himself from Entourage.

