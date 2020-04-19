Versuz
- MusicWho Is Monica? Get To Know The R&B IconWith a country music album on the way, Monica’s ready to truly show off her versatility.By Demi Phillips
- MusicZaytoven Isn't Sure He Knows What Drill Music IsZaytoven has put out 17 projects in 2020 alone, and although he's heard of "drill music", he's not exactly sure what it is. By Bhaven Moorthy
- BeefJa Rule Says Battling 50 Cent On "Versuz" Would "Disrespect the Culture"Ja Rule says a battle with 50 Cent on Instagram live would "disrespect the culture."By Cole Blake