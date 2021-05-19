J. Cole is one of the biggest artists in the world and his profile continues to grow with each new project. After dropping The Off-Season last Friday, Cole is now in the midst of a stint with the Rwanda Patriots, who are a team in the Basketball Africa League. Cole has played two games so far and while he hasn't put up magnificent stats, he has still remained effective on defense. The rapper has been wearing his own Puma sneakers throughout his time with the team and to commemorate this, he has a new colorway of the Puma Dreamer 2, on the way.

Thanks to WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith, we now have a fresh look at what is being described as the "Off-Season Red" colorway. In the Instagram post below, we don't get official images, although we do get a nice teaser that displays a red colorway with a black midsole.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

This new offering of the Puma Dreamer 2 is set to be released on Friday, May 21st, and will be available through Puma's website as of 10 AM EST. Considering this is a J. Cole collaboration, it is very safe to say that many fans will be looking to get their hands on these, so make sure you're ready at 10 AM on Friday if you really want a pair.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.