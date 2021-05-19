J. Cole is one of the best rappers on the planet and his latest album The Off-Season is a testament to that. However, while Cole has certainly put in work on the music side of things, he is currently in Rwanda where he is living out his dream of playing professional basketball. On Sunday, he made his debut in the Basketball Africa League and today, he got to play his second game as the Patriots took on GNBC. In the end, Cole's team won the game to improve their record to 2-0, however, Cole himself struggled throughout the game.

In the clips below, you can see Cole perform a huge block early on in the match, although this proved to be his only notable play. In another clip posted by Ball Is Life, Cole bricked a three-point shot, and then on his second attempt, he ended up getting an airball.

At the end of the game, Cole finished with 0 points, 0 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, and 1 block in the span of 16 minutes. While it wasn't the greatest showing, Cole's team still won the game which is the only stat that really matters at the end of a match.

Cole still has between one to four games to go with the Patriots, and we're sure he will be motivated to prove that he belongs amongst the other stars in the league.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images