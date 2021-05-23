J. Cole has been playing in the newly formed Basketball Africa League over the past week and he has been making waves thanks to his spot on the Rwanda Patriots roster. He made his official debut just last week on Sunday, and in that match, he was able to get three points, three rebounds, and two assists. In his second game, Cole failed to score a single point although his defense was certainly enough to reward him with some playing time.

Last night, he got to play his third match with the team and at the end of the game, he had two points, one rebound, and one assist. Unfortunately, his team lost for the first time this season, although, in the clips below, you can see just how smooth Cole's one and only bucket was.

Cole's contract with the Patriots was for three to six games, although since the lower end of the deal has already passed, it seems like Cole will probably stay in Rwanda for a bit longer. The team has been adamant about giving him playing time, and so far, he's steadily improved with each passing game.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images