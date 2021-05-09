BAL
- SportsBarack Obama Will Join NBA Africa As Strategic Partner & Minority OwnerThe former President joins a list of notable investors.By EJ Panaligan
- SportsJ. Cole Shares Message About Leaving BALJ. Cole thanks the BAL and the country of Rwanda for welcoming him, telling fans that he'll get better on the court.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJ. Cole Follows Master P's Lead In His Professional Basketball PursuitsFresh from J. Cole's stint on the Rwanda Patriots, we take a look at the parallels between his basketball career and the pioneering, late 90s NBA run of Master P.By Robert Blair
- SportsJ. Cole's Basketball Career May Be OverJ. Cole has reportedly fulfilled his contractual obligation to the BAL, leaving the Rwanda Patriots team.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBAL Top Scorer Calls J. Cole's Presence In The League "Disrespectful"Terrell Stoglin says J. Cole's presence in the BAL is "disrespectful" to those that have worked for years to have an opportunity to play professionally.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJ. Cole Scores Clean Jumper In Latest BAL Game: WatchJ. Cole is improving every single game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Air Balls Three-Point Attempt During Second BAL GameCole struggled in his second BAL game as he failed to score any points.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFormer NBA Player Ben Uzoh Detailed What It Was Like Defending J. ColeBen Uzoh spoke about J. Cole's basketball performance after their matchup, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsJ. Cole Scores First Bucket With The Rwanda Patriots: WatchJ. Cole is in the midst of his pro basketball debut.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Officially Signs With Basketball Africa League TeamJ. Cole will be stepping on the court sooner than you may think.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Reportedly Set To Suit Up For Rwandan Basketball Africa League TeamA publication in Rwanda says J. Cole is gearing up for an appearance during a Basketball Africa League game.By Alexander Cole