Last year, 21 Savage had one of the most bizarre moments in hip-hop history when he was arrested and detained by ICE and it was discovered that the Atlanta-based rapper is an immigrant from the United Kingdom. All of this took place just days after the release of the music video for his single "a lot." At the time, the 27-year-old emcee was coming off of the success of his sophomore studio album, I Am > I Was (2018), and his single featuring Dreamville head honcho, J. Cole had just began to dominate throughout the music industry.

Throughout the song's mainstream run "a lot" was able to reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Rhythmic Songs Chart, peaked at the 5th slots on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, and 12th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart.

On this particular track, both artists displayed levels of growth and maturity that made the song palatable for both hip-hop purists and casuals alike. The track featuring the East of Underground's "I Love You" sample allowed J. Cole to continue his feature reign while 21 Savage demonstrated his ability to rap over non-trap-esque instrumentals.

Now, the duos hard work has paid off in the form of their very first Grammy Awards as 21 Savage and J. Cole earned the award for Best Rap Song at the 62nd annual Grammy Award ceremony taking place right now in Los Angeles, CA. In the past, Jermaine Cole and his fans have griped about the artist being Grammy-less but that's no longer the issue as he now earned the title of 'Grammy Award-winning' artist, J. Cole.

check out the full list of tonight's winners, and watch the visuals to 21 Savage's Grammy Award-winning single "a lot" featuring J. Cole below.