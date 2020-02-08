The internet was in a tizzy last year after news circulated that actress and filmmaker Issa Rae had planned on revamping the 1996 classic film Set It Off. The bank heist crime thriller starred Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise, and when people heard that a new version would be making its way to the silver screens, not everyone was on board. Especially not Vivica.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

"It's a classic, leave it alone," Vivica told ET Live back in November. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left like, create your own franchise." She added, "If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing."

While promoting her recent film The Photographwith Entertainment Tonight, Issa was asked to speak on the Set It Off remake rumors. According to the actress, she's clueless about the gossip. "Oh, I would never remake a classic," Issa said nonchalantly. "I don't know where that came from." When the rumors started, it was said that Issa was in the early stages of developing the remake, so the backlash could have contributed to the halt. We'll never know.