The Set It Off remake is reportedly in the works, but it doesn't have a blessing from Vivica A. Fox. The 55-year-old actress starred in the original film back in 1996 alongside Kimberly Elise, Jada Pinkett, and Queen Latifah. The bank-robbing film is a fan favorite even decades later, so it's been reported that filmmaker Issa Rae is hoping to recreate it for modern audiences.

However, not everyone is keen on Set It Off hitting the silver screen once again. During a chat with ET Live, Vivica was asked her thoughts on the possible reboot. After staring at the camera disapprovingly, the actress told host Melicia Johnson it's best to let it be. "It's a classic, leave it alone," she stated. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left like, create your own franchise."

"If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing," she continued. "You can make it up to date. Like you said, we did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it."

Watch Vivica's full interview below, including her remarks about what could be another installment of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise and whether or not she'd return to that series.