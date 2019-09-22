Issa Rae's been making some major power moves in the film and television industry in recent times and it appears as though she's setting her sights on re-imagining a 90s cult classic. According to Variety, Issa Rae is set to develop a remake of Set It Off which originally starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise. Rae will serve as a producer and will likely also have a starring role in the film as well. Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster have been brought on to write the script for the re-make.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Set It Off follows the story of four friends who plot and execute elaborate bank robberies across Los Angeles with intel provided by Vivica A. Fox's character. The movie played a big role in the success of all four main actresses in the film. Many have been suggesting that a Set It Off remake should happen. Young M.A. shared a casting idea earlier this year for a remake that would include herself, Kat Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Keke Palmer. Perhaps we'll see one of them in the remake.

In other Issa Rae-related news, she announced earlier this month that she and the Insecure crew have already started shooting for season four of the series. Along with that, she'll be starring in a few films set to drop next year including The Lovebirds and The Photograph.