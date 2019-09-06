The day has finally arrived. Issa Rae's beloved HBO series Insecure wrapped up season three in September of last year and since then fans have been patiently waiting for more information on the fourth season or an update on when it will arrive. A few months back Isaa said filming for the anticipated season would begin in September and we see that she's kept her word since the crew is back together and posted a photo to celebrate.

In the series of images below, Issa's onscreen besties - Molly, Tiffany and Kelli - pose for a selfie proving that production has begun. "yOu BeTtEr MaKe It A hOuR" 📽 Day One. Season Four. #InsecureHBO," Issa wrote alongside the picture.

"All of them are based off of real people that are in my life and real situations that have happened," Issa previously stated of the show's characters. "Also, a lot of the stories come from a predominantly black writers' room. There are people and stories from there that we just put in the show."

We also learned that the new season of Insecure will have 10 episodes as opposed to the previous eight - we eatin!