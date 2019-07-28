Issa Rae has been a busy woman as of late. From her role in Little, American Princess, and more recently her involvement in HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show the multi-talented actress/producer/writer has been growing her empire and we couldn't be more proud. However, at the end of the day, her beloved series Insecure is what most of us are here for and Issa recently gave an update on the anticipated season four.

According to Deadline, Issa recently spoke on a panel regarding her other HBO adventures and when Insecure came up, she said the script is being hammered out in the writer's room and it will begin “shooting in September.” There's more....season four will apparently have 10 episodes as opposed to the previous eight episodes the past three seasons have offered.



Not too long ago, Issa spoke with Pop Sugar about her beloved series and how the characters are so relatable since they're based on her friends. "All of them are based off of real people that are in my life and real situations that have happened," she said. "Also, a lot of the stories come from a predominantly black writers' room. There are people and stories from there that we just put in the show."