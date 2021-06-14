Top Dawg Entertainment is keeping the wheels in motion, though release dates for some of the most anticipated releases from the camp have yet to be announced. Isaiah Rashad emerged last month with the release of his latest single, "Lay Wit Ya" ft. Duke Deuce, then last week, offered "200/Warning" which apparently did not make the tracklist for his forthcoming album, The House is Burning.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans have been waiting for the release of this album for quite some time. In his cover story with The Fader, it was stated that the album is due out in June. Again, no release date has been set but fans will be glad to know that Rashad will be keeping the stream of music consistent until then. This Friday, the rapper will unveil the second single off of the project, "Headshots (4r Da Locals)." The announcement was accompanied by a slow, melodic snippet that offers a better glimpse of what we could expect from his upcoming album.

While the new release could hopefully be followed by The House Is Burning, the rapper is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas 2021 this November which boasts Kendrick Lamar as a headlining act.

Check out the snippet from Isaiah Rashad's upcoming single, "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" below, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.