Isaiah Rashad Shares New Loosie "200/Warning"

The TDE camp has fans anticipating new music from just about everyone on the roster. Last month, they began to hint at a mysterious release that left fans wondering who out of the Top Dawg Entertainment roster would be dropping. Turns out, it was Isaiah Rashad. The Chattanooga, TN native unveiled "Lay Wit Ya" ft. Duke Deuce -- an energetic crunk banger that offered fans a glimpse into his follow-up to 2016's The Sun's Tirade.

Today, the rapper shares another new record, though it didn't actually make the cut for his upcoming album, The House Is Burning. Isaiah Rashad shared "200/Warning" which breaks down into two parts. "200" dives deeper into the Memphis-influence found on "Lay Wit Ya" with breezy guitar strings reminiscent of the production on Cilvia Demo. The Three 6 inspiration carries onto the second half of the song, "Warning" with jazz percussion brightening up the production. Nabeyin, Amaire Johnson, Rory Behr, Almatic, and Kenny Beats are credited as producers on the record.

No release date has been set for The House Is Burning but it is expected to drop in June.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know these n***as tryna burn me out when I'm on

I know these n***as tryna burn me out Lord

Smoking heavy as I can I ride around on my lone

But would they play the numbers fuckin' round with theyself

