When Top Dawg Entertainment first emerged in the hip hop scene, the Los Angeles label was largely building buzz with collaborative tracks from their tight-knit collective, Black Hippy. Black Hippy consisted of four artists that we all know and love today: Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock. Their posse cuts were lethal, often sparking unresolvable debates over which member had the strongest verse. When each of these artists started carving their own paths to stardom, they continued to enlist one another for features on their respective albums, but tracks including all four of them became increasingly uncommon. However, fans never gave up on the hope that a day would come when Black Hippy reunited for a collaborative project.

TDE has grown in numbers since its inception. The label now also includes SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Reason, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker, Reason and Zacari. With this much talent on its roster, a TDE compilation album would be more welcomed than ever. Fans started speculating that this dream might become a reality when Carson rapper, Reason, tweeted on Monday that "the whole gang in one studio for the next month." Hopefully, the gang in reference is his TDE family.

The closest thing we've gotten to a collaborative project from the collective in recent years could be considered as The Black Panther soundtrack which was curated by Kendrick Lamar and starred many of his peers.

Here are some of the ecstatic reactions to Reason's tweet.