Disney's Aladdin remake made over a billion dollars at the box office, but its star is still having a hard time getting starring roles. Mena Massoud told the Daily Beast, “I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it. I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.” Will Smith responded to his co-star's comments via an interview with PEOPLE, stating, "The thing about this business, that is not unlike life, it’s hard by design. It’s like the universe, God, whatever you believe, designed it to be hard. So, if you’re having a hard time it’s because you’re supposed to."

Things got worse on Friday when it was announced that Aladdin's only white character, Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen, was getting his own spinoff. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Magnusson’s character, a hilariously idiotic prince who tries to marry Jasmine but fails, will be getting his own Disney+ show. That news made the internet go crazy, with angry fans questioning the racial divide in Hollywood. Check out the tweets below.