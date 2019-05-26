aladdin
- TVPete Davidson Gifted Kim Kardashian Their “SNL” Costumes On Valentine’s DayThe couple shared their first on-screen kiss on a magic carpet before their relationship even began.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAnt Clemons Taps Pharrell For "Aladdin" Off His Debut ProjectAn infectiously fun track from Ant Clemons' "Happy 2 Be Here".By Noah C
- Movies"Aladdin" Sequel Is Already In The WorksAs Disney's "Aladdin" sequel moves forward, fans begin praying for "Return Of Jafar" or "King Of Thieves." By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesInternet Enraged After "Aladdin” White Actor Gets Spinoff & Star Is JoblessSuccess is a strange thing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesWill Smith Praises "Aladdin" Star Mena Massoud After He Says He Can't Get AuditionsIt's been a struggle for the "Aladdin" star.By Erika Marie
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins Shows Off Insane "Aladdin" Genie CostumeHopkins is making the Genie look fresh.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJason Weaver Turned Down $2 Million "The Lion King" Offer In 1994 For Royalty DealHis mother negotiated a deal that he's still eating off of today.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDisney Plans To Rerelease Classic '90s "Lion King" and "Aladdin" Video GamesDisney plans to profit on even more nostalgia.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Aladdin" Beats "Independence Day" As Will Smith's Highest Grossing MovieSmith hits more milestonesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWill Smith's Pop Culture Longevity: A Brief AnalysisWill Smith is a likeable, constantly relevant figure in Hollywood. How does he do it?By Samuel Allan
- EntertainmentWill Smith Surprises Moviegoers At "Aladdin" Viewing In CalabasasWill Smith made it a family affair along with Jada, Willow, and Jaden.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Remake Projected To Rule With $230 Million Box Office DebutThe projected sales are ambitious. By Aida C.