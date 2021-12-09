We regularly get updates from Instagram about its subtle—or massive—changes. The company has shifted dramatically since its introduction all those years ago and now, it's a marketplace hub where people not only share photos for their friends and followers, but sell items as a side hustle. They've given users the option to hide "like" numbers and even switched up how people see their timelines, but it looks like Instagram is taking things back to basics as they've announced they're going chronological once again.

For years, IG users have been begging the platform to return to those early days when you could see others' posts in the order that they were uploaded because many times, celebrities, influencers, or advertisements pop up first.

Users have complained that they have often missed out on their friends' posts because they don't come up at all, and over on Twitter, Instagram's PR team made the official announcement of the return of the chronological timeline...for some.

"We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order," the company tweeted. "We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year!"

Additionally, there are more features to arrive that primarily focus on social media usage and well-being. Check out the announcements above and below.