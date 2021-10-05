As you may already know, yesterday, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all down for several hours, leaving millions of people unable to communicate with their loved ones all over the world. While the outage provided a relaxing digital detox for some, it was undoubtedly a major issue for many others.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are coming back online now,” CEO, Mark Zuckerberg wrote late on Monday evening. “Sorry for the disruption today—I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”

Complex reports that VP of engineering and infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, offered up a more thorough explanation about yesterday’s technical difficulties in a blog post.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

As news of the outage spread across other social media platforms, like Twitter, some expressed their concern about potential data leaks. According to Janardhan, though, there’s “no evidence” that any data was compromised during the outage.

As Zuckerberg and his team scrambled to get Facebook up and running again, the world sat back and watched his net worth fall by over a reported $6 billion.

