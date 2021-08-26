If you have been anywhere near Instagram today then you would have noticed that there has been a hiccup with the platform's comments. If you have been able to access them, then you already know about the "Nah he tweakin" epidemic that has taken over the app. Social media users have—by the tens of thousands—spamming Instagram comment sections with the three words, and while Instagram may not know where this phenomenon originated, reports claim that it all started with Lil Nas X.

After the @rap account shared the news about Tony Hawk's blood-infused Liquid Death skateboard, Lil Nas X commented, "Nah he tweakin." It was a nod to the controversy he received following the release of his "Satan" Nike sneakers that reportedly had real human blood. Soon, people began repeating the rapper-singer's comment and it just overflowed.

The spamming of the comments has caused several comment sections to shut down and disappear, and Instagram's PR team issued a statement of sorts about the glitch. "Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit," they tweeted. "We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we're fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying 'nah he tweakin' (what is that?). More soon!"

Have you joined in on the "nah he tweakin" madness?