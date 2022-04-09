Gunna has taken both the music and fashion world by storm in recent years as he’s become a popular name in either industry for his insane “drip.” He started off his career under the name Yung Gunna back in 2013 when he released his debut mixtape, Hard Body. From there, Gunna built up his career, signing to big record labels such as YSL and 300 Entertainment.

His Drip Season series began in 2016, leading Gunna to create some of his best-known albums and singles that have made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. His final drop in the series, the recently-released DS4EVER, put him at the top of the charts. With his single “pushin P” going viral, it has become the first and only single of 2022 to be certified Gold.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

While Gunna continues to impress his fans day by day, when he’s not dropping a new song, he’s showing off his aforementioned drip. The Drip Season rapper loves sharing his unique sense of style with his fans, even if it leads to some inflammatory comments on his IG.

Check out some of Gunna’s craziest ‘fits below. Let us know if you're a fan of the rapper's unique sense of style.

Showing off some of his greatest looks, Gunna rocked some exclusive fits for this recent GQ photoshoot. Rocking Prada, Givenchy, Burberry, and more, showing the trolls he’s always looking stylish no matter what.





While all black has been a popular go-to, safety pins on your ski masks are an acquired taste.





Making sure to keep heads turning, Gunna rocks this pink LV vest with royal blue bell-bottoms. He also made sure to let everyone know he wasn’t shaking anyone’s hand with his Virgil glove on.





Gunna is keeping himself warm with his long leather trench coat and a furry gray Louis Vuitton hood.





Gunna gives us an up-close look at his quilt-like button-down, making sure we peeped the shoes too. He’s all about his details matching from head to toe, with his chain even having a hint of green to it as well.





Spicing up his ‘fit with some cow print and leather textures, that go all the way down to his toes.





While trolls were quick to mock Gunna for this ‘fit, no one could pull off this look better than the one and only. Gunna paired this sheer Dior long sleeve sweater with a leather vest to match his tall Rick Owen boots. The look was so fierce, even Rihanna had to copy it.





Why would you need steel-toe shoes when you have gold-toe shoes?





Gunna is loving Marine Serre’s moon print, rocking it from head to toe.





Gunna rolled out on the red carpet in his Louis Vuitton monogram cape and Coffee Cup pouch.



