The Emmy-winning show returns with a glow-up. Literally.

HBO released a new trailer, following a nostalgic first preview, for the final season of Insecure, continuing the show's themes on growth. At the outset of the trailer, Issa is hyped up in the mirror by a braces-wearing younger version of herself. While the trailer starts on a high, the show is all about the ups and downs of life, with additional cuts showing Issa and co. visiting Stanford, their alma mater, bringing up uncertainties about the direction of their lives.

"I thought this panel was gonna make me feel like somebody, but all it did was remind me where I'm not," Issa can be heard saying.

The show's final season will feature ten episodes, airing weekly on HBO, and available to stream on HBO Max. Including Rae, the show welcomes back series regulars: Jay Ellis as Lawrence, Yvonne Orji as Molly, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, and Courtney Taylor as Sequoia.

The show quickly garnered a loyal fanbase and attention from critics since its 2016 debut. Insecure has been nominated for 11 Emmys and won in 2020 for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series, as well as received two Golden Globe nominations.

The final season of Insecure premieres on October 24 on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below.