On October 24th, Issa Rae will find herself entering into the beginning of the end. The final season of the star’s HBO series, Insecure is set to premiere this fall, and the recently released trailer shows Issa doing a LOT of reflecting.

“You were so simple so simple then,” the actress can be heard saying to herself. Rae’s character, who also happens to be named Issa, makes it clear that she wants her life to be “drama-free and happy.”

“I keep fronting everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I’m terrified. So, what am I supposed to do now?”

Her reflection is quick to offer a response, saying, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you that you’re not done.”

The two Issas then have a playful exchange, leaving viewers with a tinge of optimism about our leading lady’s fate.

Insecure’s final season will see the return of familiar faces like Courtney Taylor, Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, Jay Ellis, and Yvonne Orji.

The official synopsis reveals that audiences will be “[following] our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

With several weeks to spare until season five premieres, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up on the first four critically acclaimed seasons, all of which are currently available on HBO Max.

Check out Issa in the first teaser trailer from the final season of Insecure below.