In celebration of Pride Month, 32-year-old Iggy Azalea took a trip over to Israel to headline the nation's Tel Aviv Pride Parade, where she performed along with a slew of Israeli stars for a huge crowd.

As Daily Mail notes, the mother of one wore a blue mesh catsuit for her time onstage, complete with plenty of intricate details, from the cutouts in her chest area with heart-shaped closures to the stirrup detail wrapped around the bottom of her blue boots.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her backup dancers were dressed in a similar style, all of them putting on an incredible performance with Azalea while she rapped and danced along to some of her biggest hits.

The "Work" hitmaker let her long blonde tresses flow freely in the breeze, and her glam for the day consisted of a nude lip and yellow eyeshadow. Over on her Instagram, the Australian gave a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on when she's getting ready.

While her hair stylist fluffed out her hair, telling her, "You look good, baby!" she smiled. "Yes, we're ready," the starlet said confidently before the camera cut to a side-shot of her shaking her booty while getting one last round of product spritzed around her head.





Just last month, Azalea made headlines for twerking in a pair of cutout-ridden black leggings, and shortly after that, she posted up in a skintight dress in celebration of her birthday – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

