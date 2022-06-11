The latest celebrity to hop on the Pride Month bandwagon is none other than City Girl JT, who expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community in a series of saucy snapshots that see her baring her breasts which are partially covered by butterfly-shaped nipple pasties.

"Happy Pride Month to my babies, I truly appreciate y'all," the 29-year-old captioned her carousel. "Our LGBT friends are usually the ones who give us that glow!"

Image by HNHH

To kick off her photo dump, JT seductively sat on the floor atop a Takashi Murakami rainbow flower rug, peering up at the camera in a cutout-ridden black dress, through which we can just barely see the colourful stickers covering her chest.

By photo number two, the dress had begun to work its way down the rap star's shoulders, exposing more of her boobs (which she recently revealed she had done, though she's not sure how she feels about them) for her 5.3 million followers.





Some of the other pictures give a close-up look at JT's nails, revealing that they too are rainbow, perfectly matching the theme of her photoshoot.

"Am I high or do my hands look like tree branches or chicken feet?" she publicly pondered.





This isn't the first time that the "Twerkulator" hitmaker has shown off her curves for the 'gram. Just last week she revealed her new feather underboob tattoo, insisting that she'll be "getting more" ink, and before that, she celebrated her birthday with some topless selfies complete with a bold bright blue wig – check those out here, and look out for the new City Girls album dropping this July, as announced by Yung Miami on the first episode of Caresha Please.