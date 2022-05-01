Iggy Azalea is one hot mama. Not long after debuting her incredible new tattoo of her young son, Onyx, the Australian recording artist is showing off for Instagram once again, although this time it's her bodacious booty that has stolen our attention.

On Saturday, April 30th, the 31-year-old reposted a brief clip to her Story that sees her twerking while her friend films, leaving little to the imagination in a pair of black, cutout-covered leggings.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"Vegas gets the lazy twerk," Azalea wrote over the footage. If you listen to the sound, you'll hear some of her mates joking, "That's what the movie Interstellar is based off of," while they watch her cheeks move. "I cannot..." a male voice adds at the end after we see the "Fancy" hitmaker cheekily sticking her tongue in the side of her mouth.

While things appear to be going well for her now, at the end of April, the mother of one called out American Airlines for allegedly stranding her and Onyx at the airport, claiming that her seat was sold while the gate was still open and that she wasn't given her luggage.





"Taking a baby's luggage is pretty shit. There’s stuff he really needs. They do not care," she said at the time.

Despite her rant, the flight company has cleared their name, sharing that Azalea allegedly arrived at the airport just 30 minutes before her flight took off, which is why she didn't make it on.





Read more about the "I Am The Stripclub" hitmaker's American Airlines flight fiasco here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.