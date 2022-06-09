Iggy Azalea has never shied away from showing off her body oh her sense of style. Ever since breaking into the game with her track "Fancy," Azalea has always put forth a look and an attitude that has certainly resonated with her fans. It is an attitude and mentality that continues to follow her in her lyrics, and especially on her social media where she is always showing off her fashion that always tends to hug her body.

Just a couple of days ago, Iggy turned 32 years old, and as you can imagine, she wanted to look good for the big day. After all, she has portrayed a certain image on her social media for so long, that stopping anytime soon would definitely raise suspicion.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the Instagram post below, Iggy looked beautiful for her birthday as she wore a skin-tight red dress with some black shading. Fans were extremely into the look, and as Iggy noted, it was a bit hard to come by. Thankfully, everything worked out as she wrote "Huge hug and Thankyou to @syndicalchamber for making sure my dress arrived just in time!"





Let us know what you think of Iggy's birthday look, in the comments down below.