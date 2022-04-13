He boasted about how great of a mother she is to their son Onyx in his recent interview, but Iggy Azalea is calling foul on at least one other remark from Playboi Carti. Fans have been picking apart pieces of Carti's discourse with XXL and we previously reported on comments made about his ex, Iggy Azalea. Carti admitted that they're no longer together but suggested they're in a much better place than their previous unraveling that unfolded on social media.

"And Iggy, she’s a great mom. I love her to death. I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world."



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

While we're sure the positivity was appreciated, another portion gave Iggy pause.

"I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities," Carti told the outlet. "I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it."

Iggy seemed amused at Carti seemingly suggesting he's footing some bills. "Take care of me? Lmaooooo," she tweeted. "Let’s not get carried away now." A fan replied that they, too, were taken aback by the statement and Iggy added, "I laughed. A lot." Check it out below.



Twitter

[via]