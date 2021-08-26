If you’ve ever wanted to see an example of multitasking at its best, look no further than Iggy Azalea. In the last 14 months, the 31-year-old has given birth to baby Onyx, released her 3rd album, The End of an Era, and announced that she has a capsule make-up collection on the way in collaboration with BH Cosmetics.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Azalea opened up about how she manages to stay sane with such a hectic schedule. “I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn’t go to bed until 7 o’clock. That’s when the clock starts for me, whether it’s in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don’t go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30,” the Australian explained.

“It’s a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms…Whatever you do it is a tough balance, but it’s really fulfilling. I love knowing that all my projects I’m doing are things that my son’s going to get to see one day.”

The “Black Window” artist says that her son is “just a big goofball”, and that he’s “curious, independent, inquisitive, and fun.”

"He's not worried about needing to have mom always there. He wants to run out and jump in the pool and jump off the couch. He's crazy and fun," Azalea reveals. "When new people come up, he's not scared of them. He wants to meet them."

After her album release earlier this month, the mother of one announced that she would be taking a hiatus from the music industry. We now know that this decision came to be so that she can focus on her latest project - the Totally Plastic line.

Fans of the rapper and makeup gurus alike are filled with curiosity over the Y2K-inspired collection, which features plenty of gorgeous, iridescent shimmers. If you’re hoping to try it for yourself, make sure to head to the BH Cosmetics website on August 29th.

