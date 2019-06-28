Iggy Azalea Has Sex On The Brain With "Just Wanna"

Don't come to Iggy Azalea talking about kissing and cuddling, because she makes it clear in her latest single "Just Wanna" that she's only interested in getting it in. The Australian rapper has been readying her forthcoming project In My Defense, and when she recently shared the bloody cover art for the album she was met with a bit of backlash. She defended her choice by stating, “It’s a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth,” adding, “My album cover is the most aesthetically pleasing thing I’ve ever made.”

Meanwhile, her sexually-charged single "Just Wanna" is her third drop off from In My Defense. Earlier this year she brought the chanting-styled "Sallie Walker" followed by her rich girl single "Started." With "Just Wanna," Iggy attempts to assert her dominance by equating it with a player-type status. The track opens with the rapper whispering a la Ying Yang Twins "Whisper Song" before she just jumps into lyrics that are about sex, sex, and more sex. This one is definitely not for those that are easily offended.

Quotable Lyrics

They call me big Iggy

And I’m a bit freaky

If he eat it, then he love it, this a big reason

I’m tryna take a ride, I’m on the d*ck speedin’

Can you come and lay some pipe ’cause my sh*t leakin’?