After numerous setbacks & delays, it looks like we finally have a concrete release date for Iggy Azalea’s sophomore album, In My Defense. Today, the Aussie artist took to her social media to announce that the album will finally be dropping July 19th, with pre-orders staring June 28th.

Iggy didn’t reveal the official tracklist yet, but we’re currently being led by the two singles “Sally Walker” and “Started," while there’s also a rumored collaboration with Cardi B on the project as well called “Cowgirls.”

In addition to the release date, Iggy also shared the album’s cover art today as well, which finds her badly injured sitting alone next to a car. “It’s a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth,” she said, adding, “My album cover is the most aesthetically pleasing thing I’ve ever made.”

In My Defense comes more than 5 years after her debut album The New Classic and will be released independently via San Francisco based distribution label, EMPIRE. Check out the album cover & release date (below). Who’s excited to hear Iggy’s sophomore effort?