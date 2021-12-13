Iggy Azalea called out people who have said they regret voting for President Joe Biden on Twitter, Saturday, warning that the sentiment could land former President Donald Trump back in office in 2024.

"I really hate to get political but can we shut the fuck up with the 'I regret voting Biden' commentary cause ya gonna blink and that orange will be back running for presidency," Azalea tweeted. "It’s so fuckin disappointing to see y’all think it’s an edgy take."



Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

In response to a fan agreeing with her and admitting she was an acquiescent Biden voter, Azalea added: "I thought we all collectively agreed that 'please just don’t make it any worse' was worth a vote and in that regard it’s been successful. can we please not forget how terrifying & stressful the last 4 years were for so many people because of that man."

Trump has yet to officially announce a bid for 2024; however, he is expected to reveal his plans following next year's midterm elections.

Azalea is currently taking a break from making music. Following the release of her August 2021 album, The End of an Era, she announced she'd be going on an extended hiatus.

Check out Azalea's tweets below.

