Much has been made over the last few years of the human rights violations that have gone on in China. The authoritarian regime in China has certainly committed its fair share of atrocities against certain groups, and many in the US have been called to stand up to these actions. President Joe Biden is one of those figures, and recently, he has had some big decisions to make when it comes to relations between the United States and China.

In February, the Winter Olympics will be in Beijing, China, and there have been demands for the United States to boycott the event. Well, as it turns out, Joe Biden will issue a boycott for the event, although only on the diplomatic front. Simply put, athletes from the US will still be able to go to participate in the games.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted today that the country would not be sending any diplomates to the Olympics, which is usually customary. This is meant to be in protest of China's human rights violations, although some are questioning whether or not this is actually enough considering the US will still have a large presence at the games.

