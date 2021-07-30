The world bore witness to Iggy Azalea's social media rant about her ex Playboi Carti, but she didn't expect it to become a TikTok trend. When Carti released Whole Lotta Red last on Christmas Day last year, Iggy launched a scathing verbal attack on the father of her child. She accused him of cheating on her and abandoning her in her time of need, particularly when she was giving birth to their young son, Onyx.

"This man didn't even come to see his son be born, he went to Philly to play the Playstation with Lil Uzi," she said at the time. "He felt that was more important than seeing his son be born, and I had a scheduled C-section."

Seven months later, Iggy Azalea is surprised to see that the audio was being used as a mashup on TikTok. Famous celebrity youngsters Alabama Barker, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter, and Jodie Woods, Jordyn Woods's little sister, decided to hope on TikTok together in matching outfits as the rapper's voice is heard speaking about Carti missing their child's birth.

It wasn't something that Iggy took lightly. "Y'all weird as f*ck for this," she wrote. Social media users have criticized Barker and Woods, telling them that they shouldn't use someone's trauma as entertainment. Others have trolled the rapper, stating that she's overreacting. Check it out below.