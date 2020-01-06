Sunday, Iggy Azalea an Playboi Carti were spotted at an Australian airport following Carti's own set at the Falls Festival in Fremantle, per TMZ. Earlier, Azalea was spotted camped out backstage during the Atlanta emcee's performance, showcasing her vantage point through several points on social media.

The occurences are of note following a post-and-delete situation from Iggy as the Australian rapper declared that she was single before deleting the post and apologizing for putting her and Carti's relationship issues on blast.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

"I need to make an apology," she penned in an Instagram story. "It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know. That's all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no mattter what."

Most recently, Iggy laid pregnancy rumors to rest after reports suggested that she was six months pregnant for the 23-year-old. An updated bikini shot allegedly did the trick.