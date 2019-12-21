An impulsive social media post has Iggy Azalea issuing a public apology. Over the last few days, the rumor mill has been on fire regarding Playboi Carti and Iggy's relationship as gossip about an alleged pregnancy has taken over headlines. It seemed that Iggy attempted to quell speculation by sharing a video of herself at a dance rehearsal, but it didn't stop social media from chatting about her rumored baby.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Then, on Friday, Iggy briefly shared a message that stated "I'm single" on her Instagram Story, a relationship status update that she quickly deleted. The damage was already done and the screenshot of her update circulated throughout social media, so the In My Defense rapper returned to apologize for her actions, sharing that she loves Playboi Carti "more than you could even know."

"I need to make an apology," she began. "It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know."

"That's all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no mattter what." Check out her message below.