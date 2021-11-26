It seems like one of the major themes of this year's Thanksgiving holiday were the photos of absolutely disgusting-looking dishes on social media. While it's become quite apparent that not all Thanksgiving food photographs well, Iggy Azalea came through with a message that not all of it tastes good either, calling out her own mother for a lack of seasoning.

"I love my mother to death but she always says I learned to cook so well because of her and deep down I know the truth is I had to learn for survival because she does NOT know what seasoning food means," wrote Iggy on Twitter. "My brothers 21 and he’s only just now asking about garlic powder... exactly! She only learned what adobo was 8 months ago... imagine the dinners I’ve sat through."



She's not the only woman in hip-hop that grew up with unseasoned food because BIA replied, saying that she was in a similar boat.

"Screaminggggg my mom too," she said under the tweet.

We would love to hear what their mothers have to say about this. They can't be happy about the social media slander.



For the last few months, Iggy Azalea has been focusing on herself and her family, transitioning away from her music career. While she hasn't ruled out future releases, she announced the "end of an era" with her last album, telling fans that she will pursue other interests in the entertainment industry and elsewhere.

What do you think Iggy and BIA had for Thanksgiving dinner that made them call out their mothers like this?