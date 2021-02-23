Expect much more music from Idris Elba in the coming months as the multihyphenate entertainer revealed news about what he has in store. Now that the is-he-or-isn't-he hype regarding Elba being cast as James Bond has been laid to rest, the acclaimed actor and international DJ has been in the studio putting in work. After recovering from COVID-19, Elba eased back into work-life like many others and shared that he's been cooking up tunes with a few notable artists.

Elba was speaking with MistaJam on CapitalFM's The All-New Capital Weekender where he talked about how he's been spending his time in quarantine. "I'm doing more music, Jam you know what it's like, I'm trying to stay with it when we're not gigging now," said the actor. "So I've got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I'm looking forward to droppin'. I've got a bit of a banger, I don't want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion, and Davido that's coming. Shout out to the fanatics."

He also added that he's hoping to one day work with Taylor Swift."I've known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work," he said. "She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully, we can make that happen."

Check out Idris dropping a few bars on Wiley's 2019 single "Boasty" also featuring Stefflon Don and Sean Paul below and let us know if you're looking forward to his new releases.

