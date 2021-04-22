IDK has been one of the game's most unpredictable artists of the new generation, toeing a line between lyrically focused and musically experimental. As such, he's maintained an intriguing presence, earning mutual respect from artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, and many more.

Last night, IDK sparked excitement upon revealing the lineup to an upcoming single called "Red," logging onto his Reddit account to break the news. Though he did not share a date, IDK confirmed that the track will feature the stacked lineup of the late MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, and Westside Gunn, a veritable collection of lyricists if ever there was one. And given that many of the included tend to appreciate the raw production aesthetic, we can assume that "Red" will keep that spirit alive.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Upon sharing the cover art, minimalistic save for a lengthy message inscribed at the bottom, many looked for clues in the cryptic writing. "I see blue but I thought it was red ’cause that’s what they taught me,” it reads. “And there’s no way to describe it to you… So how do we know if we see the same thing, if we can’t even say that we see the same thing? If me and you can literally talk about colors, and we’re not advanced enough… society, humanity, whatever you wanna call it… to know if we actually even see the same colors then how can we say there is no God?”

Keep an eye out for "Red," which may be coming as soon as tomorrow, though nothing concrete has been confirmed in that department. Who do you think will end up stealing the show with the standout verse? In other IDK news, the rapper recently united with Offset for "Shoot My Shot," which you can check out right here.