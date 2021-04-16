IDK & Offset Want To Make Your Body Move With "Shoot My Shot"

Days ago, we received IDK's smooth cover of Pharrell Williams's famed "Frontin'," and now he's back with an Offset collaboration. There has been quite a bit of teasing from IDK about new music waiting in the wings, and fans are excited to get two tracks in a week's time. The London-born, Maryland-raised artist took a break from modeling for the latest cover of Clash magazine to deliver "Shoot My Shot," a T-Minus production that should be played at obscene volumes.

Although we received IDK & Friends 2 last year, there has yet to be an official follow-up to IDK's 2019 debut album, Is He Real. While we wait on his forthcoming USEE4YOURSELF, check out the booty-shaking "Shoot My Shot" visual below and let us know what you think of the collaboration.

*side note* It seems that IDK may have removed Saweetie's name from the lyrics where he references her hit track, "My Type." Genius lists him as saying "My type, My type, like Saweetie, my type," but the final version doesn't include her name, which may be fallout from her breakup with Quavo.

Quotable Lyrics

My type, my type, (aw yeah), my type

Like Biggie, if the head right, I'm there all night

Like Yeezy, when I see it, I'ma hit it on sight

Like Kendrick Lamar, we gon' be al—