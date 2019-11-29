Those of us who choose to celebrate Thanksgiving love it for the delicious meal we associate it with and for the time we get to spend with our families. Also, a day off here and there is pretty dope. On the other end of the spectrum, there are those who state that the holiday is controversial, noting its problematic history and pointing out how wild the history of it all is. On a day where the genocide and exploitation of Native Americans are glorified, some people wish for Thanksgiving to be given a new name and a fresh start. Ice-T is one of those men, suggesting a different holiday in its place.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taking to social media, the legendary rapper and actor chimed in on the issue and even came through with his own version of Turkey Day where everybody can celebrate in peace. "I personally don’t F with the whole Thanksgiving holiday history," he wrote online. "So I vote to Re-Brand today ‘FAMILY DAY’ and drop all the negative BS.. Just sayin."

When somebody pointed out that Donald Trump has been claiming Democrat voters are lobbying for a Thanksgiving name change, Ice-T asserted himself and said that his opinion has nothing to do with Trump. "Lol. Fuck Trump.. I’m just speaking MY opinion about the Fd up history of the Holiday.. PS. I’m not a Dem or Lib.. I’m a Black Man."

Tell 'em, Ice-T!