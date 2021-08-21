Gun violence has hit too close to home for Ice-T and the Rap icon is publicly grieving the loss of his friend and collaborator. Last year, the film Equal Standard was released—a movie that starred and was co-written by Ice-T. The gang-cop flick was also helmed by Joseph "Taheim" Bryan who partnered with Ice-T to pen the screenplay, and on Friday (August 20), the Law & Order star shared on social media that Bryan had been murdered.

The New York Post reports that it was approximately 11:15 p.m. on Thursday when Bryan was gunned down while sitting inside of his 2021 Mercedes-Benz in New York City.

The outlet states that the shooter fired around seven shots into Bryan's vehicle, striking him "four times in the arm and torso" before fleeing the scene. Reports state that the shooter was dropped off near Bryan's location before the attack began. Bryan had just returned to his Jackson Heights, Queens home and was outside of the Jackson Park luxury apartments when attacked.

"MFs Killed my friend last night.I’m not in a good place behind this.Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves," Ice-T shared on Twitter. "He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together.He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him."

Hours later, Ice-T added, "People ask what makes you Cold… Murder makes you cold, losing friends and family to the streets makes you Cold.. You can’t tell me sh*t about PTSD. How many of your friends have been Murdered? It changes you."

Police are searching for information on the "dark-colored Mazda" that dropped off the shooter. We send our sincerest condolences to Taheim Bryan's loved ones during this difficult time.

[via][via]