The Hip Hop community is grieving the loss of another up-and-coming rapper who was gunned down over the weekend. Juan Bautista Garcia, 17, was creating a buzz for himself but his Rap dreams were cut short after police claim he was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car. Few details have been shared about the Hartford, Connecticut rapper's murder, but the Hartford Courant reported on the details police have given thus far.

It was on Sunday (August 8) evening when the ShotSpotter was activated and officers were reportedly dispatched to a specific location on Martin St. It was there that they found the teen's body.

While it is still unclear whose car he was located in or if it YNT Juan was shot while someone was inside or outside of the vehicle, the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are asking for the public's help in bringing resolution to this case. The rapper's friends have taken to social media to share in their grief, with some stating that he was next in line to have his big break.

“I actually believed in you from the moment we first met & made a video & I’m grateful we did, sleep easy legend,” one person reportedly wrote. Another added, “R.I.P Juan, almost had this ... in the bag, I felt it.”

Hartford police are concerned with the rise in homicides as YNT Juan's death is the 25th of its kind this year. There were reportedly that many homicides in the city in all of 2020 and "two more than the total number recorded in 2019." Authorities fear that 2021 will be the deadliest the city has seen since the early 2000s.

We send our sincerest condolences to YNT Juan's loved ones. Check out a few posts about the late rapper below.

