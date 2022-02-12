Super Bowl LVI (56) takes place on February 13th, 2022. The Los Angeles Rams will be going head to head with The Cincinatti Bengals, at around 6:30pm Eastern Time. The game, and its surrounding festivities, will be located in Los Angeles. With that said, Ice T wants rappers and celebrities to be safe when they venture to the West Coast.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

Gang affiliation still runs rampant in a large amount of neighborhoods and communities in the Los Angeles area. Even those unaffiliated with said activities may be in harm's way, as can be seen with Drakeo The Ruler's untimely passing. Not only that, those visiting for strictly Super Bowl purposes will have fortune in some form or fashion, considering the ticket prices are extravagant for this year's event. Being too flashy or accessible is a recipe for disaster, as some of the gangs have no issue getting you for anything that you've got.

Ice T, a resident of the Los Angeles area since his early schooling years, has the experience and longevity to speak on how rappers should move when they visit the City Of Angels. He took to Twitter to share his advice:

"SuperBowlWeekend: Not a Threat, just a Warning.. Young Rappers coming to LA for the Super Bowl weekend. LA has over 50Thousand ACTIVE Gang Members.. Make sure you play it SAFE. It’s the Wild Wild West."

This is sound advice, especially coming from one who knows the in's and out's of both the rap game and the California culture.

Are you looking forward to Super Bowl LVI? Let us know below.



