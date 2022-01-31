The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history after an 18-point comeback in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Joe Burrow is now the first quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to a Super Bowl within two seasons of being drafted first overall.

After being down 21-3, the Bengals stormed back to tie the game 24-24 at the end of regulation. After an interception by Patrick Mahomes on the first drive of overtime, Evan McPherson secured the win for the Bengals with a 31-yard field goal.



Jamie Squire / Getty Images

"Usually when you lose a coin flip to those guys, you're going home," Burrow told CBS during his post-game interview. "But our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And on offense, we made plays when we had to."

Burrow finished the game with 250 yards, two touchdowns, one interception.

The 25-year-old was drafted first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie season was cut short after tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee.

The Bengals will take on the winner of the NFC Championship matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

