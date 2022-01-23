Cincinnati Bengals’ guard Quinton Spain and some of his teammates came at the Tennesee Titans on social media after their team advanced to the AFC Championship by upsetting the Titans 19-16. The biggest dispute came between Spain and defensive end Jeffery Simmons.

In a since-deleted tweet, Spain slammed Simmons:"Big 3.5 backwood of that titans pack tonight and fuck @GrindSimmons94 you can see me with the hands with your bitch ass."



"Y’all doing all that talking," he added in another tweet. "How about y’all go ask @GrindSimmons94 what I said to him in his face during the game and after the game and then come talk to me. If he a real one he would tell y’all the truth. GREAT TEAM WIN on to the next one. #MrUndrafted #SpainGang #WhoDey."

Despite the win, the Bengals' offensive line did not perform well as a unit. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times, tying an NFL record the most in a playoff game during the Super Bowl era.

Cornerback Eli Apple also called out the Titans on Twitter after the game: "Titan pack hittin already! #WhoDeyBitch."

