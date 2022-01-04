After finishing with an abysmal record just a couple of seasons ago, the Cincinnati Bengals are now about to embark on their first playoff run with quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has been on an absolute tear over the past month or so, and with a win against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Bengals were able to secure a spot in the playoffs as they won the AFC North Division. It was a huge win for the Bengals as it saw Burrow score a whopping four touchdowns for a second-straight week.

On First Take, former QB and current analyst Dan Orlovsky spoke about Burrow's play and how he is currently a top five quarterback in the entire NFL. This was then followed up with a take that might surprise some people. As you will see, Orlovsky went on to make the case for why Burrow should be considered for the MVP title this year.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“The way he thinks is a trained assassin," Orlovsky said. "Like, he is trying to go take your soul every single time he throws the football." Orlovsky almost the case that over the last month or so, Burrow has willed his team into the postseason. After a 525-yard performance against the Ravens and a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs, it's clear that Burrow is one of the best and brightest young QB talents in the league, and his team wouldn't be where they are without him.

The title is likely going to go to either Aaron Rodgers or Johnathan Taylor, however, you cannot deny just how good the Bengals sophomore QB has been in 2021.

