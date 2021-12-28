Joe Burrow had himself a hell of a game on Sunday as his Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens to take the top spot in the AFC North division. Burrow was on fire during the game as he scored four touchdowns all while notching a whopping 525 passing yards. This gave Burrow the third most passing yards in a single game in NFL history, and it had Bengals fans singing his praises all weekend long.

Burrow also received some massive props from none other than Dan Orlovsky of First Take. The former NFL quarterback had a lot to say about Burrow, even claiming that the QB is now a top five quarterback talent in the entire NFL. That's when Orlovsky even said that most NFL GMs would take Burrow over Kyler Murray right now.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"Joe Burrow is a top-five QB in the NFL, absolutely," Orlovsky said. "If 31 other teams had the decision right now, to choose Joe Burrow or Kyler Murray, they would choose Joe Burrow." Murray and the Cardinals are on a bit of a losing skid right now, so it's easy to see why Orlovsky would have such an opinion.

Of course, Burrow and the Bengals still need to keep winning if they want to make it the postseason, however, they seemed destined to do so. What makes it that much more impressive is the fact that Burrow is in just his second year in the NFL.