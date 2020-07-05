It's been well-documented over the last week that the Washington NFL team could very well end up changing its name. Team owner Dan Snyder has seemingly switched up his take on the matter, although this is mostly because of the financial implications involved. For instance, Nike, FedEx, and Pepsi have all said that they might revoke their partnerships if the team doesn't make an effort to change its name that has been considered as racist, for quite some time now.

Now, Ice Cube is weighing in on the matter with a hilarious suggestion that will certainly upset some of the Trump supporters out there. As you can see from the image below, the Washington logo now features the president, with the name listed as the "Orangeskins." Trump has been clowned in the past for his orange tan, so the name is certainly appropriate if you're trying to make fun of the Commander In Chief.

Of course, this will not be the final name of the team, although it will be interesting to see what Washington decides upon in the coming weeks and months. Many reporters are claiming that a potential name change is a done deal and that it could come before the start of the season.

With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.