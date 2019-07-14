By the power vested in them by the head of state, U.S. Immigration, and Customs Enforcement, colloquially known as ICE, has begun a roundup of "illegal settlers" beginning with coordinated raids in two separate New York City neighborhoods: Harlem and Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

"As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security," a spokesperson for ICE said, in compliance with the president's domestic policy towards US citizenship.

U.S. Immigration and Customs' office hopes to round up 2,000 illegal migrants before closing up shop. Beyond the two districts that were targeted as of Saturday morning, ICE agents are expected in various neighborhoods within the following major US cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

According to a report published by ABC, ICE agents will be equipped with "final removal orders" allowing them to displace whoever fits the profile of an "illegal alien" without cause for interference. It is believed that agents who took to the New York streets yesterday were not in the possession of such a warrant, thus limiting their power of dispersal. Keep it locked more updates on this ongoing, nationwide dilemma.

[Via]